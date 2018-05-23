The Razorbacks are making it into more top 10s these days than not and the newest recruit with the Hogs at the top of their offers is 2019 Slidell HS cornerback Ishmael Burdine.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound ball hawk cut his list of 19 offers to 10: Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Virginia, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

"Arkansas made my top 10 because they are a good program with good coaches and great facilities," Burdine said. "They not in the top of those 10 though because they just came into the picture."

Arkansas was the last of all of Burdine's top 10 schools to offer but they're making some headway developing the relationship.

"My relationship with Coach Mark Smith is good considering I just started getting to know him," Burdine said. "The most important factors to me are playing early, the environment, and if the coaches genuinely care about me."