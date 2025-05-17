How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Tennessee (Game 3)

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (42-12, 19-10 SEC) evened the series with the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (41-14, 16-13 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday night.

Just like in the series opener, Arkansas' bats were hot as they tagged soon-to-be SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle for the most hits (11), earned runs (6) and home runs (3) that he has allowed all season. Doyle lasted 4 2/3 innings, his second-shortest outing in 2025. Left fielder Charles Davalan led the way at the plate for the Hogs, finishing 3-for-4, while four others recorded multiple hits.

Normal game two starter Gage Wood (1-1, 5.51 ERA) will take the mound for Saturday's regular season finale rubber match. Head coach Dave Van Horn essentially said Wood is a full go, but the coaching staff will continue to be cautious.

"We'll let him roll," Van Horn said. "I am not going to say he will throw 100 pitches but we will let him go as long as he needs to, see how the game is going and how he is throwing. The number of pitches is not as important as how stressful they were. We will just let him pitch."

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to watch.

