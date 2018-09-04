The Arkansas Razorbacks are targeting one Dallas-area high school very hard, offering their third offensive player on the Bishop Dunne squad yesterday. Rivals 3-star athlete Jaden Hullaby is already being heavily recruited but his Arkansas offer was something special.

"This is big for me," Hullaby said. "Arkansas has been a dream school of mine since I was a kid, it's crazy I have the opportunity to go there now. I have no idea why but it's always been a school that's stood out to me with a strong fan base."