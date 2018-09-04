Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 09:55:11 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star Texas Running Back Jaden Hullaby Talks New Hogs Offer, Visit Plans

Uhjkfrc9gdzhbndca2po
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are targeting one Dallas-area high school very hard, offering their third offensive player on the Bishop Dunne squad yesterday. Rivals 3-star athlete Jaden Hullaby is already being heavily recruited but his Arkansas offer was something special.

"This is big for me," Hullaby said. "Arkansas has been a dream school of mine since I was a kid, it's crazy I have the opportunity to go there now. I have no idea why but it's always been a school that's stood out to me with a strong fan base."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}