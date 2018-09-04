3-star Texas Running Back Jaden Hullaby Talks New Hogs Offer, Visit Plans
The Arkansas Razorbacks are targeting one Dallas-area high school very hard, offering their third offensive player on the Bishop Dunne squad yesterday. Rivals 3-star athlete Jaden Hullaby is already being heavily recruited but his Arkansas offer was something special.
"This is big for me," Hullaby said. "Arkansas has been a dream school of mine since I was a kid, it's crazy I have the opportunity to go there now. I have no idea why but it's always been a school that's stood out to me with a strong fan base."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news