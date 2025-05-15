Pro Hog Update: Three former Razorbacks remain in NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and some former Razorbacks are still in the hunt for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Just three former Razorbacks are on NBA rosters in the playoffs this year, after two — Bobby Portis (Bucks) and Anthony Black (Magic) — were eliminated in the first round, and Moses Moody and the Warriors were bounced by the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Those three players are represented on two teams. Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe are one win away from a Western Conference Finals appearance with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which leads the Denver Nuggets 3-2.

In the east, Jordan Walsh and the Celtics forced game six against the New York Knicks, though it's worth noting Walsh has only appeared in four games this postseason and is averaging 2.5 minutes per game.

HawgBeat takes a closer look at how the former Razorbacks are performing in the playoffs so far...