Pro Hog Update: Three former Razorbacks remain in NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and some former Razorbacks are still in the hunt for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Just three former Razorbacks are on NBA rosters in the playoffs this year, after two — Bobby Portis (Bucks) and Anthony Black (Magic) — were eliminated in the first round, and Moses Moody and the Warriors were bounced by the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Those three players are represented on two teams. Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe are one win away from a Western Conference Finals appearance with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which leads the Denver Nuggets 3-2.
In the east, Jordan Walsh and the Celtics forced game six against the New York Knicks, though it's worth noting Walsh has only appeared in four games this postseason and is averaging 2.5 minutes per game.
HawgBeat takes a closer look at how the former Razorbacks are performing in the playoffs so far...
Jaylin Williams — Oklahoma City Thunder
Arkansas career stats: 63 GP, 25.2 MIN, 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 TO, 46.1% FG, 25.5% 3PT, 73.1% FT.
Playoff stats: 9 GP, 9.0 MIN, 2.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 TO; 56.3% FG, 45.5% 3PT, 40.0% FT
Williams hasn't been called upon to score much with the Thunder in the postseason, as he's averaged just 2.8 points per game, and he's only played an average of nine minutes per game too. Still, he made some headlines with this defensive play against Nikola Jokic.
Playoff picture: The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday.
Isaiah Joe — Oklahoma City Thunder
Arkansas career stats: 60 GP, 32.7 MIN, 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 TO, 39.0% FG, 42.9% 3PT, 82.7% FT.
Playoff stats: 9 GP, 12.2 MIN, 5.7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 TO; 47.4% FG, 38.7% 3PT, 75.0% FT
Joe wasn't used much in the last three games against the Nuggets, as he scored a total of three points and played just 15 minutes in that span. In Game 3 of the series, though, he played 17 minutes and dropped 14 points as the Thunder blew out the Nuggets 149-106.
Playoff picture: The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday.
Jordan Walsh — Boston Celtics
Arkansas career stats: 36 GP, 24.4 MIN, 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK, 1.1 TO, 45.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT, 70.5% FT.
Playoff stats: 4 GP, 2.5 MIN, 0.0 PT, 0.0 REB, 0.3 AST; 0% FG, 0% 3PT, 0% FT
The Celtics forced a Game 6 with a 127-102 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday and did so without their star player, Jayson Tatum, who injured his Achilles on Monday. Like mentioned above, Walsh hasn't been a factor for the Celtics in the playoffs.
Playoff picture: The Celtics will look to force a Game 7 on Friday.