Newly ranked Rivals250 offensive tackle Logan Parr is slowly but surely picking up steam in his recruitment and he credits all the positive exposure he's had at camps this summer. Parr, now a Rivals 4-star prospect, holds 11 offers and just picked up his new Arkansas offer last week.

"My recruitment was really good these past two weeks, in four days I picked up like six offers," Parr said. "It was because I was out and about at camps and touring schools so that gave coaches a bigger opportunity to see my skills."

Most recently, Parr camped and toured at Duke, and picked up an offer from the Blue Devils as well. On his way to North Carolina from Helotes, Texas, Parr passed through Fayetteville and checked out the campus.

"I was really happy to get my Arkansas offer," Parr said. "I really like Coach (Dustin) Fry. Whenever he was at SMU, I went to a camp and I just love the way he coaches. The campus was really nice. I really liked what Coach Morris did with SMU and I think he can do the same with Arkansas."