Arkansas Spring Practice Notebook No. 4

The Arkansas football team held its fourth practice of the 2025 spring schedule on Saturday morning at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and it was the second day of full pads for the Razorbacks.

Media members were let in to view about two hours of practice inside Razorback Stadium, and as always, HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers.

Provided below are key takeaways, overall themes from practice, a three-deep depth chart, results from live team periods and situational drives, kickers and more.