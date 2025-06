Batesville native and Arkansas righty Gage Wood knew his team needed him in Monday's College World Series elimination game against Murray State, and he delivered with a 3-0 victory in a historic performance.

The junior threw just the third no-hitter in Men's College World Series history, striking out a school-record 19 batters with the only blemish being a hit by pitch in the eighth inning.

Below are social media reactions from notable names.