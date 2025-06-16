Wood makes history, Hogs shut out Murray State to continue World Series run

The No. 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (49-14) will live to see another day in the College World Series after shutting out Murray State (44-17) 3-0 in Monday's elimination game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Junior righty Gage Wood posted the best outing of anyone to wear a Razorback uniform, striking out a school-record 19 batters in a complete, no-hit effort. It was just the third no-hitter in Men's College World Series history, first since 1960, and Wood's lone blemish was a hit by pitch that broke up his perfect game bid in the bottom of the eighth inning. After logging only four hits in Saturday's loss to LSU, the Hogs pounded out 10 against the Racers, headlined by 9-hole hitter Justin Thomas Jr.'s perfect 4-for-4 afternoon. Arkansas will face the loser of UCLA and LSU on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Advertisement

RECAP

First Inning: Senior righty Isaac Silva started the game by striking out Razorback leadoff Charles Davalan. SEC Player of the Year Wehiwa Aloy reached first after Murray shortstop Conner Cunningham slipped while scooping up a grounder. Logan Maxwell flied out to left field before Ryder Helfrick went down swinging. Arkansas starter Gage Wood induced a 1-2-3 inning with a flyout to left and struck out consecutive batters swinging while throwing just 13 pitches.



Second Inning: Silva responds with a 1-2-3 frame of his own while throwing only six pitches. He has three punchouts against seven batters faced. Wood started the inning by notching his third consecutive strikeout on a fastball right down the middle and sat down the side in order for the second straight inning. He is at 24 pitches through two.

Third Inning: Reese Robinett roped a leadoff double to right center and Justin Thomas Jr. reached first to put runners on the corners after the ball was hit right back at Silva's legs. Davalan hit a liner into left field to score Robinett for the 1-0 lead and Thomas made it over to third to keep runners on the corners with not outs. Davalan swiped second to place two runners in scoring position and Connor Cunningham gloved a laser by Wehiwa to short for the first out. Logan Maxwell then popped up to right and Silva escaped without any further damage as he got Helfrick swinging on a 2-2 count.



Wood struck out the side in order for and he remains perfect throughout three on only 38 pitches.

Fourth Inning: Silva completes his second 1-2-3 inning with two flyouts and a high popout to center by Brent Iredale. Continuing to deal with the fastball, Wood struck out his sixth straight Murray batter and he is up to nine total.

Fifth Inning: Robinett battled on an eight-pitch at-bat, but struck out looking and a one-hopper by Thomas goes past the third baseman for a single, and then Thomas stole second. Davalan walked to put two on and the Racer infield gathers for a mound visit. It appeared Murray was going to turn two to end the frame, but Weihwa beat out the throw to first. Silva got out of it by inducing a Maxwell groundout to second. Wood punched out his seventh straight batter, and 10th of the afternoon, to become just the second pitcher in the College World Series since 1999 to fan seven consecutive. He induced a groundout, then notched his 11th strikeout to complete his fifth perfect frame.

Sixth Inning: Helfrick led off with a much-needed single and then quickly got into scoring position with a swipe of second base. Kuhio Aloy drew a one-out walk after Cam Kozeal popped up to right, but Silva got Robinett to go on a full count to leave two Hogs stranded. Wood records the first out on a comebacker and followed that with his 12th strikeout, once again a fastball elevated in the zone. He recovered from a 3-0 disadvantage against fellow Batesville High alumnus Conner Cunningham, and then struck him out after working the count full.

Seventh Inning: Right-handed reliever Graham Kelham took over for Silva on the mound and 9-hole batter Thomas knocked his third hit of the day. The lineup turned back over and Davalan singled up the middle to put runners on the corners with no outs. Wehiwa knocked a double down the left field line to score Thomas and give the Hogs a 2-0 advantage. With two runners in scoring position, Logan Maxwell roped one into right and the ball fell out of the right fielder's glove, scoring Davalan for the 3-0 Arkansas lead with nobody out. The Hogs left two aboard in scoring position after Helfrick grounded out, Kozeal struck out, then Kuhio flied out. Fresh out of stretch time, Wood's 14th strikeout set his career high. Wood induced consecutive groundouts and he's at 90 pitches through seven.



Eighth Inning: Thomas continued his huge day with his fourth hit on a two-out single, but the top half of the inning concluded when he was tagged out on an attempt to steal second. Wood's perfect game bid ended with a hit by pitch against the leadoff batter, but retired the remainder of the side that included his 15th and 16th strikeouts of the day.

Ninth Inning: Kelham induced his first 1-2-3 frame with a groundout sandwiched in between two punchouts. Wood was initially charged with his second hit batter in as many innings and after Arkansas challenged, the batter was called out as it was decided that he leaned into the pitch. Wood is at 17 strikeouts. Wood struck out the next two batters to finish with a school-record 19 for a no-hit performance and keep the Hogs' College World Series run going.



Box Score