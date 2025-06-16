Advertisement
Published Jun 16, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 3, Murray State 0
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, OF Charles Davalan, C Ryder Helfrick and RHP Gage Wood after Arkansas’ 3-0 win over Murray State in the College World Series.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

