The wait is officially over – Eric Musselman left Fayetteville to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans on Thursday, bringing an end to a five-year stint with Arkansas basketball. It was a long-awaited move after months of speculation linking Musselman to various jobs around the country. Louisville, in particular, was a rumor that didn't go away, and the SMU job was another position that he was a top candidate for. The situation reached Mach 10 last week when athletic director Hunter Yurachek posted a video to social media without Muss' knowledge asking "you're still here," and then he went on an obscure podcast and said he didn't know whether his head coach was staying or leaving. Sure enough, news came out on Tuesday that Musselman was interviewing for the USC job. On Wednesday, national reporters said that he was the frontrunner. The dam finally broke on Thursday, as Musselman's departure to USC became official. "Thank you, Arkansas," Musselman wrote in a statement. "From the moment my family and I stepped into this state and onto this beautiful campus, you have welcomed us and made us feel at home. The last five years have been so special for my family and I. They have been filled with so many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life. I hope this time gave you some special moments, too. "Thank you, Razorback fans. You are among the most passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated in the country. We would like to thank Hunter Yurachek, the entire athletic department, the student athletes, student body, and alumni for their unwavering support and energy." While the 2023-24 season was far from a success by anybody’s standards, and the offseason flurry of rumors was incredibly frustrating for fans to follow – it doesn’t change the fact that Musselman is one of the most successful coaches in program history. He compiled a 111-59 record during his five seasons in Fayetteville and led the Razorbacks to two Elite Eights and another Sweet 16 – their first second-weekend appearances in the NCAA Tournament since 1996. Musselman’s achievements place him squarely on Hog Hoops’ coaching Mt. Rushmore along with Nolan Richardson and Eddie Sutton. From shirtless celebrations and wacky pregame pep talks to an unfortunate ending, let’s take a trip down memory lane on the wild ride that was the Muss Era at Arkansas.

2019-20: A new era cut short in Nashville

Former Razorbacks Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Musselman’s first season at Arkansas was interesting, to say the least. The star duo of Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe returned from the final season of Mike Anderson’s tenure, and both produced at an elite level. Jones, in particular, nearly won SEC Player of the Year after averaging 22 points per game. Joe averaged 16.9 points per game and was one of the best shooters in the conference. Both went pro after their standout sophomore seasons. Musselman stayed true to his great reputation for recruiting transfers by landing SMU guard Jimmy Whitt, whose unique, old-school style allowed him to excel as the Razorbacks’ floor general to become a fan favorite. The Arkansas head coach made a great first impression on the Razorback faithful by notching 20 wins in his first season. Although the Hogs went just 7-11 in SEC play, they had a good shot at making the Big Dance if it weren’t for the season’s abrupt end during the SEC Tournament in Nashville due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020-21: A triumphant return to March glory

Former Arkansas guard Moses Moody. (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Year 2 is when the Muss Bus really got up to speed. Arkansas was impressive in the regular season, as the Hogs boasted a 25-7 record. The Hogs’ 13-4 mark in conference play was good for a second-place finish in the SEC as well. Arkansas had impressive back-to-back road wins, as it went into Rupp Arena and defeated Kentucky and followed it up with a victory over No. 10 Missouri. The Razorbacks were even better defending their home floor, as they finished with a remarkable 16-1 record inside Bud Walton Arena. That included a landmark win over No. 6 Alabama. One-and-done star Moses Moody led the way this particular season, as he averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Transfer point guard JD Notae was also effective in his debut season in Fayetteville, as he racked up 12.8 points and 1.9 assists per game. For their regular season efforts, the Hogs were awarded a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After falling behind by double digits early on, they took care of a feisty Colgate team in the first round before winning a scrappy nail-biter against Texas Tech, who had just made the national title game in the last tournament. The win over Texas Tech punched Arkansas’ ticket to its first Sweet 16 since the Nolan Richardson days in 1995. But the madness didn’t stop there. In the Sweet 16, the Razorbacks faced off against Cinderella 15-seed Oral Roberts, led by the nation’s leading scorer Max Abmas. Hog fans will remember exactly where they were when then-freshman guard Davonte Davis nailed a game-winning mid-range jumper that allowed Arkansas to survive and advance to its first Sweet 16 in 25 years. In the Elite Eight, Arkansas fell short against the eventual national champion Baylor Bears.

2021-22: It wasn't just a dream

Scenes from after Arkansas’ win over No. 1 Auburn during the 2021-22 season. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas followed up on its terrific March run with another successful regular season. They finished with a record of 28-9 and fourth in the SEC. After starting conference play 0-3, the Hogs rattled off a nine-game win streak and finished 13-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks romped to another dominant home record of 17-1, which included huge ranked wins in Bud Walton Arena over No. 6 Kentucky, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 1 Auburn. In the latter game, Davis produced yet another iconic moment of the Musselman era with his emphatic slam to punctuate the upset over the Tigers.

Hog fans will fondly remember the postgame celebration, which included a massive court-storming and a shirtless Coach Muss, who still donned a sling from shoulder surgery. JD Notae was the unquestioned star of the team, as he earned First Team All-SEC honors after averaging 18.3 points and 3.7 assists per game. Against Kentucky, the senior had one of the most impressive individual performances in program history, as he tallied 30 points and 8 assists against the Wildcats. Arkansas earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second weekend once again. In the Sweet 16, the Hogs matched up with the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs, who were the unanimous top team in the country. Arkansas stood tall with a solid defensive performance, as it limited the Zags to just 37.5% shooting from the field. Big man Jaylin Williams and his charge-drawing expertise was vital against Gonzaga’s loaded frontcourt of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren. Williams stood tall and finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas to a 74-68 thriller. In the Elite Eight, the Razorbacks once again faced a tough draw with the Duke Blue Devils, whose roster featured a starting lineup filled with future NBA Draft selections. In Mike Kryzyzewski’s final season, the Blue Devils defeated the Hogs in a rematch of the 1994 National Championship and advanced to the Final Four.

2022-23: Star-studded Sweet 16

Former Hogs Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black high five. (Brett Rojo - USA Today)

The hype was through the roof heading into year four of the Musselman era. The Head Hog was hot off the heels of another tournament run and had just landed the No. 2 recruiting class in the country that included three five-star McDonald's All-Americans in Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh. Arkansas debuted in the top ten of the preseason AP Poll. Arkansas entered SEC play with an 11-1 record, including an impressive showing at the Maui Invitational. However, they stumbled to a 1-5 record to start the conference slate. Injuries had a major impact, as Smith went down with a long-term knee injury and Trevon Brazile’s season ended in December with a torn ACL. The regular season included with another win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The Hogs finished 8-10 in conference play, but were still selected to the Big Dance and given a No. 8 seed. Arkansas got through a tough Illinois team in the first round to earn a matchup with the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks. For the second year in a row, Musselman knocked off the number one seed. The Hogs sent the Jayhawks home in a thrilling 72-71 victory thanks to Davis, who produced another unforgettable March moment as he scored 25 points on 9-15 shooting to power the Hogs to the win. The Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year, a remarkable feat of consistency in a tournament renowned for its chaos. Unfortunately, Arkansas ran into a buzzsaw in the next round and was blown out by eventual national champion UConn.

2023-24: The wheels fall off

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark. (USA Today)

Arkansas had tremendous preseason hype once again, as it touted Rivals’ top transfer portal class. Some national analysts even went as far as to slot the Hogs as a national title contender. Unfortunately, they never lived up to these expectations. What followed was Arkansas’ first losing season in 15 years and a 12th-place finish in the SEC, including embarrassing losses to Vanderbilt and UNC-Greensboro. Consistent lack of effort resulted in the Razorbacks frequently getting blown out, as they lost four games by 20 or more points. Whether it was locker room issues or just simply not the right combination of pieces, the team never quite gelled – and consistent defensive ineptitudes and lack of offensive identity plagued them throughout the season. Strangely enough, the season was marked by early wins over No. 7 Duke and No. 3 Purdue in a preseason charity exhibition match – the latter of which advanced to the Final Four. The Hogs flashed their potential in these high-caliber matchups, but never quite lived up to it consistently.

Coaching Carousel goes DEFCON Five