Arkansas 2024 commits, targets see movement in latest Rivals250 update

Four-star defensive back Selman Bridges.
Four-star defensive back Selman Bridges. (Rivals.com)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Rivals updated its Top 250 players for the 2024 class Tuesday, and three Arkansas commitments saw their rankings change.

Two other players Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2024 were also included in the latest update as well.

The update was not kind to the Razorbacks’ overall standings in the commitment rankings, as Arkansas dropped from No. 12 nationally to No. 18 without losing a single recruit.

Rivals will be updating the offensive and defensive position rankings as well as the state rankings throughout the week, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest rankings.

Here’s how the Top 250 rankings update affected the Hogs.

Commits

Charleston Collins - DE - Little Rock, Arkansas

Previous ranking: Unranked

New ranking: No. 114

Kavion Henderson - DE - Leeds, Alabama

Previous ranking: No. 101

New ranking: No. 141

Jaden Allen - DB - Aledo, Texas

Previous ranking: No. 132

New Ranking: No. 237

Targets

Selman Bridges - DB - Temple, Texas

Previous ranking: No. 124

New ranking: No. 128

TJ Lindsey - DE - Bryant, Arkansas (transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida)

Previous ranking: Unranked

New ranking: No. 144

