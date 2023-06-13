Arkansas 2024 commits, targets see movement in latest Rivals250 update
Rivals updated its Top 250 players for the 2024 class Tuesday, and three Arkansas commitments saw their rankings change.
Two other players Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2024 were also included in the latest update as well.
The update was not kind to the Razorbacks’ overall standings in the commitment rankings, as Arkansas dropped from No. 12 nationally to No. 18 without losing a single recruit.
Rivals will be updating the offensive and defensive position rankings as well as the state rankings throughout the week, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest rankings.
Here’s how the Top 250 rankings update affected the Hogs.
Commits
Charleston Collins - DE - Little Rock, Arkansas
Previous ranking: Unranked
New ranking: No. 114
Kavion Henderson - DE - Leeds, Alabama
Previous ranking: No. 101
New ranking: No. 141
Jaden Allen - DB - Aledo, Texas
Previous ranking: No. 132
New Ranking: No. 237
Targets
Selman Bridges - DB - Temple, Texas
Previous ranking: No. 124
New ranking: No. 128
TJ Lindsey - DE - Bryant, Arkansas (transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida)
Previous ranking: Unranked
New ranking: No. 144