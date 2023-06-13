Rivals updated its Top 250 players for the 2024 class Tuesday, and three Arkansas commitments saw their rankings change.

Two other players Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2024 were also included in the latest update as well.

The update was not kind to the Razorbacks’ overall standings in the commitment rankings, as Arkansas dropped from No. 12 nationally to No. 18 without losing a single recruit.



Rivals will be updating the offensive and defensive position rankings as well as the state rankings throughout the week, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest rankings.

Here’s how the Top 250 rankings update affected the Hogs.