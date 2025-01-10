Former Hog to transfer back to Arkansas

A 2024 transfer portal addition from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who began his career at Arkansas ... Totaled 37 games played with 201 carries for 951 yards and six touchdowns in his three seasons with the Razorbacks, adding 19 catches for 184 yards and another two touchdowns ... Was also a kickoff returner for Arkansas, recording 274 yards on 17 returns to finish his Arkansas career with 1,409 all-purpose yards.

2023 (Junior at Arkansas): Played in all 12 games and made the first four starts of his career against Kent State, BYU, LSU and Florida ... Finished the year by rushing for 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 67 carries, also adding six catches for 25 yards and a touchdown ... His best rushing total of the season came against BYU, as he tallied 86 yards and a career-best two rushing touchdowns on just nine carries to average nearly 9.6 yards per rush ... Most of that came on a career-long 55-yard rush for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game ... The other rushing touchdown came on a seven-yard run to close the first Razorback possession of the second half ... His next best outing was a game prior in his first career start as he totaled a career-high 15 carries for 82 against Kent State ... Also had double-digit carries with 10 in his start at Florida, recording an eight-yard receiving touchdown against the Gators as well ... Rushed for 44 yards on just six attempts in the game at Alabama for an average of 7.3 yards per carry ... Recorded his longest reception of the season with an 11-yard grab against Missouri ... Had at least one carry in every game but one and at least one catch in six games.

2022 (Sophomore at Arkansas): Played in all 13 games, rushing for a career-best 412 yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns while adding six catches for 75 yards and eight kick returns for 127 yards … Ran for 18 yards and had one kick return for 16 yards in the season-opening win over Cincinnati … Carried nine times for 43 yards and his first touchdown of the season in win over South Carolina … Returned a kick 34 yards, his longest of the season, in victory against Missouri State … Gained 36 yards on nine carries against Texas A&M … Scored a touchdown as part of an 18-yard, five carry game against Alabama … Ran for 14 yards on six carries at Mississippi State … Produced 51 rushing yards on 11 carries and 45 yards on a pair of receptions in win at BYU … Carried 10 times for 25 yards in victory at Auburn … Gained 56 yards on six carries and 41 yards on three kick returns versus Liberty … Ran for 31 yards on seven carries versus LSU … Had 16 yards on five carries in win over Ole Miss … Recorded his first career game with more than 100 scrimmage yards in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, running for 99 yards and a 20-yard touchdown on 13 carries to go with four catches for 30 yards.

2021 (Freshman at Arkansas): Appeared in 12 games, missing only the season opener against Rice … Totaled 227 yards and one touchdown on 47 rushing attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry … Hauled in seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per catch … Recorded at least one reception in five games … Accumulated 458 all-purpose yards during his freshman campaign … Made his collegiate debut against Texas, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts … Logged 37 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 18 yards against Georgia Southern …. Had a 48-yard reception against Texas A&M that resulted in his first collegiate receiving touchdown … Averaged 4.7 yards per carry on six attempts at Georgia … Rushed three times for 16 yards against Ole Miss … Totaled 12 yards on four rushing attempts against Auburn … Recorded nine rushing attempts for 36 yards, including a 29-yard scamper, against UAPB … Had two receptions at Alabama … Totaled 26 yards on the ground, including a 17-yard run, on four attempts against Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

High School: Played running back and cornerback for head coach Kirk Fridrich at Oklahoma power Union High School … Named 6AI-2’s co-MVP … MaxPreps Preseason Oklahoma all-state … His senior year rushed for 1,325 yards (7.8 ypc) and 19 touchdowns, leading Union to a state semifinal appearance … During his senior season, ran for 808 yards and averaged 12.1 yards per carry over a five-game winning streak … Scored five first half touchdowns (3 rushing, 2 receiving) in a win over Enid … As a junior, rushed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns despite battling injuries … Also competed in track and field, recording a wind-aided 10.38 time in the 100m dash at the Class 6A state meet as a freshman … Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals … Rated the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports and No. 3 player in the state by ESPN … Listed as an athlete by recruiting services … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at No. 188 … Committed to Arkansas out of high school while also holding reported offers from Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and others.

Personal: Son of Alexis Green Sr. and Sheronda Jackson.