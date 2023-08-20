Arkansas 2024 defensive commits land in latest position rankings update
Arkansas' defensive recruiting has been top-notch in the class of 2024 and it shows with eight commitments being ranked among some of the best in the nation at their position.
Rivals updated its position rankings this week and some commits saw their rank rise, while some saw theirs drop.
Arkansas currently has eight players in the latest update. Here's where they landed.
Charleston Collins - Defensive end
The crown jewel of the in-state 2024 class, Collins is ranked as the No. 14 strongside defensive end in the country by Rivals. He had previously been ranked No. 25.
Collins’ recruitment was closely tied to fellow Arkansas wide receiver commit Courtney Crutchfield. Both took multiple visits to several schools, even taking a trip to LSU the day before they committed, but Arkansas won out for their services.
The Little Rock Mills defender is also ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas. Last season, Collins racked up 101 tackles, including eight sacks. He also forced five fumbles and intercepted one pass.
Kavion Henderson - Defensive end
For the longest time, Henderson was the only recruit in the Hogs’ 2024 class. He jumped on board in Nov. 2022, shortly after running back Braylen Russell de-committed.
Henderson checked in at No. 16, a six-spot drop from No. 10.
The Leeds, Alabama, native has been one of the more vocal commits in the class, and has said in the past he has been working to recruit other high-level players to the program.
Along with being the No. 16 strongside defensive end, Henderson also found himself in the latest update to the Rivals250, checking in at No. 148, a six-spot drop from 142.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news