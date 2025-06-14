Gaeckle's career night not enough for Hogs in College World Series

"He was lights out," Arkansas left fielder Charles Davalan said postgame. "Our whole pitching staff did really good. They gave us a shot, the offense just has to get some rallies going and punch some runs in."

The Hogs still lost the game, but that wasn't because of Gaeckle's performance. He put in a career day at the office on college baseball's biggest stage as he threw six innings of three-hit ball and struck out 10 batters with just one earned run. Both the innings pitched and strikeouts he earned were career-highs.

OMAHA — After the Diamond Hogs fell behind 3-0 to the LSU Tigers in the second inning, head coach Dave Van Horn made a surprising move to pull starter Zach Root and insert sophomore righty Gabe Gaeckle.

Gaeckle came on in the top of the second inning after Root had already allowed three runs with just one ball leaving in the infield. He started quick and induced a ground ball to end the frame.

From there, he faced 21 more batters and kept a strong LSU lineup down all the way until the eighth inning. He allowed a one-out double before he exited the game, and that runner crossed home after lefty reliever Cole Gibler allowed a two-out single to left field. That was the only run Gaeckle allowed.

"Gibler made a mistake 0-2, supposed to be down in the dirt, and he probably gets a punch out," Van Horn said. "(Then) Gaeckle doesn't give up any runs. (Gaeckle) pitched great, he did everything we were hoping he would do, and that's hold down a really good lineup and give us a chance to chip away and get back in."

Root said in the clubhouse after the game that Gaeckle did everything that the Diamond Hogs needed to stay within striking distance of the Tigers.

"He was so special," Root said in the clubhouse after the game. "He kept us in there and gave us a chance to win, and I mean, you couldn't ask for much more of him."

Now the Razorbacks have their backs up against the wall and will face Murray State, which lost the first game on Saturday to UCLA, on Monday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.