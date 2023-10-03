The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) are set to play the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Arkansas will be looking to rebound from three straight losses to BYU, LSU and Texas A&M, while Ole Miss will attempt to build off a 55-49 win over LSU at home last weekend

HawgBeat continued its series of comparing the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

It's worth noting that the stars don't tell the whole story for Ole Miss. Seven starters on offense were transfers to the Rebels at one point. Every defensive position but one either has a stand alone starter who is a transfer, or there is an "OR" between multiple players and one of them is a transfer.

The Rebels are also top-10 in the nation in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense. Defensively, Ole Miss can be exploited by the Razorbacks as it boasts the nation's No. 104 total defense.

Based on the numbers, it'll be a battle of a very high-powered Ole Miss offense against an Arkansas defense that looks much improved from last year. On the flip side, the Razorback offense is coming off its worst game of the year, as is the Ole Miss defense, which gave up over 700 yards to LSU's offense.

Here is the full breakdown: