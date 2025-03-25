WATCH: Van Horn postgame - Missouri State 14, Arkansas 13

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 14-13 (10 innings) loss to Missouri State on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 14-13 (10 innings) loss to Missouri State on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the loss to Missouri State.
HawgBeat provides a recap from Arkansas baseball's loss to Missouri State on Tuesday.
HawgBeat spoke to Red Raiders Sports to learn more about Texas Tech.
Adou Thiero is back for the Razorbacks.
HawgBeat Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier dives deep into Texas Tech in his film review.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the loss to Missouri State.
HawgBeat provides a recap from Arkansas baseball's loss to Missouri State on Tuesday.
HawgBeat spoke to Red Raiders Sports to learn more about Texas Tech.