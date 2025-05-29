Advertisement
Published May 29, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players preview Fayetteville Regional
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn, right-handed pitcher Zach Root, outfielder Logan Maxwell and right-handed pitcher Will McEntire preview the Fayetteville Regional. Visit our YouTube Channel for more free Razorback coverage.

