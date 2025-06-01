Diamond Hogs defeat Creighton, advance to Super Regional

Arkansas RHP Gage Wood. (Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

The No. 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (45-13, 20-10 SEC) are Super Regional bound after defeating the Creighton Bluejays (43-16, 17-4 Big East) on Sunday, 8-3, at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. After ace Zach Root turned in a masterful performance Saturday against Creighton, right-hander Gage Wood matched it with his own dominant outing. The junior completed a career-high 6.0 innings, recorded a career-best 13 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter. The only runs Wood allowed came in the top of the fourth, when Bluejay shortstop Ben North sent a three-run bomb over the left-field wall. Gabe Gaeckle was excellent in relief, as he went 2.2 innings strong with seven punchouts and zero walks on 42 pitches. Offensively, Arkansas' home-run parade marched on. Logan Maxwell notched two long balls, while Ryder Helfrick and Justin Thomas Jr. hit one apiece. The Hogs finished 9-for-29 at the plate with only three strikeouts.

Advertisement

RECAP

First Inning: Gage Wood's day began with a strikeout looking on a curveball. He used the heater to draw a swing and a miss from Creighton's two-hole before giving up a single. A flyout retired the Bluejays. Charles Davalan froze up on a nasty inside offspeed pitch that got him looking. Wehiwa Aloy didn't succumb to the inside pitch, as he sent a single over the third baseman's head. Logan Maxwell then gave Arkansas an early lead with a two-run oppo blast. A full-count walk to Ryder Helfrick prompted a Creighton mound visit. After that, Cam Kozeal grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Second Inning: Wood cruised through the second on just 10 pitches. He collected his fourth strikeout and completed his first 1-2-3 frame of the day. After struggling at the plate yesterday, Kuhio Aloy grounded out on the first pitch he saw. Brent Iredale worked a walk in his at-bat, which was followed up by Reese Robinett's 108 MPH hit off the second baseman's glove for a single. With runners on the corners, Justin Thomas Jr. smashed his ninth homerun to left center field, and the Hogs led 5-0. The inning ended on a Davalan groundout and Wehiwa Aloy strikeout.

Third Inning: Much like the second, Wood made quick work of the Bluejays in the third. He struck out two more batters and forced a groundout to set Creighton down in order. Following a Maxwell groundout, Helfrick made it 6-0, Arkansas, with a laser shot to left center field. Kozeal doubled to left center, then advanced to third on a Kuhio Aloy groundout. Creighton brought right-hander Jimmy Burke out of the bullpen to get the final out. Burke plunked Iredale with a pitch, but a diving grab in center field on a smoked Robinett bash sent the Hogs back to the dugout.

Fourth Inning: Creighton finally punched back against Wood's dominance in the fourth. After back-to-back strikeouts, Wood allowed a single, plunked a batter, then after a mound visit, got tagged with a first-pitch left-center bomb to make it 6-3, Hogs. He notched strikeout No. 9 to get out of the frame. Thomas was retired on a line drive out to right field and Davalan was set down the same way, but to first base. Wehiwa Aloy walked, but he was thrown out at second base to complete the inning. Fifth Inning: Wood got back on track in the fifth, earning his 10th K of the night and setting down the Bluejays in order. For the second time of the game, Maxwell sent a ball 422 feet over the right field wall for a homer. That gave the Hogs a 7-3 lead. Helfrick flied out and Kozeal nearly went yard to left, but an oustanding catch at the wall saved another run. Kuhio Aloy grounded out to cap things off.

Sixth Inning: Not to be an echo chamber, but Wood was once again dominant in the sixth. On his 91st pitch, he tallied his third strikeout of the frame and 13th of the game to keep the game moving along. Iredale was plunked again to leadoff the bottom half of the inning. Robinett moved Iredale over to second base with a bunt that was nearly a hit. Thomas grounded out to second, which advanced Iredale to third. Davalan nearly homered, but the ball hit off the top of the right-center wall and the Canadian made it to third for a triple. Iredale scored on the play to make it 8-3, Hogs. Wehiwa Aloy's flyball resulted in the third out.

Seventh Inning: Wood's day was done, as right-hander Gabe Gaeckle took the mound for Arkansas in the seventh. That didn't matter much, though, as Gaeckle struck out two batters and drew a flyout for an easy 1-2-3 frame. Creighton made another pitching change to right-hander Noah Klein, who set the Hogs down in order. Eighth Inning: Gaeckle was seemingly back to his preseason form, as he blasted his way through the eighth with three straight strikeouts. Kuhio Aloy notched a much-needed single to center field to leadoff the bottom of the eighth. Iredale grounded into a double play, but Robinett walked. Thomas grounded out to end the inning. Ninth Inning: Needing three more outs to win the game and advance to the supers, Gaeckle drew a groundout and fanned a Bluejay before giving up a single. A second straight single put Bluejays on the corners, but Gaeckle bounced back with another swing and miss to end the game.

Box Score