MVP Ryder Helfrick headlines Fayetteville Regional all-tournament team

FAYETTEVILLE – The NCAA Tournament's No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13) won the Fayetteville Regional in convincing fashion with three-straight victories over North Dakota State, then Creighton in consecutive contests, to clinch their first Super Regional berth since 2022.

The Razorbacks will find out tonight who they will host in this weekend's Fayetteville Super Regional after the conclusion of the winner-take-all matchup between No.14 overall seed Tennessee and Wake Forrest in the Knoxville Regional. That game starts at 5 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN2.

After an exceptional collective performance, seven Razorbacks were named to the regional's All-Tournament team that was headlined by sophomore catcher Ryder Helfrick.

Along with doing all the dirty work behind the plate the California native tore it up with his bat, finishing the weekend 6-for-11 (.545) with four runs scored, four RBI and knocked three of the Hogs' 10 home runs on the weekend.



