Published Jun 2, 2025
MVP Ryder Helfrick headlines Fayetteville Regional all-tournament team
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE – The NCAA Tournament's No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13) won the Fayetteville Regional in convincing fashion with three-straight victories over North Dakota State, then Creighton in consecutive contests, to clinch their first Super Regional berth since 2022.

The Razorbacks will find out tonight who they will host in this weekend's Fayetteville Super Regional after the conclusion of the winner-take-all matchup between No.14 overall seed Tennessee and Wake Forrest in the Knoxville Regional. That game starts at 5 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN2.

After an exceptional collective performance, seven Razorbacks were named to the regional's All-Tournament team that was headlined by sophomore catcher Ryder Helfrick.

Along with doing all the dirty work behind the plate the California native tore it up with his bat, finishing the weekend 6-for-11 (.545) with four runs scored, four RBI and knocked three of the Hogs' 10 home runs on the weekend.


The full Fayetteville Regional All-Tournament team is listed below.

Starting Pitcher – Zach Root, Arkansas

Starting Pitcher – Gage Wood, Arkansas

Relief Pitcher – Parker Coil, Arkansas

Relief Pitcher – Ian Koosman, Creighton

Catcher – Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas (Most Valuable Player)

First Base – Will MacLean, Creighton

Second Base – Cam Kozeal, Arkansas

Shortstop – Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

Third Base – Davis Hamilton, North Dakota State

Outfield – Nolan Sailors, Creigton

Outfield – Logan Maxwell, Arkansas

Outfield – Sam Canton, North Dakota State

Designated Hitter – Dakota Duffalo, Creighton

