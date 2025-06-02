Razorbacks hosted eight 2026 prospects over the weekend

With the dead period just a month away, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be conducting multiple official visits over the next few weeks.

The past weekend, head coach Sam Pittman and his staff hosted eight 2026 prospects that included current commitments Jayvon Gilmore, a three-star quarterback from South Carolina, and Hot Springs Lakeside three-star offensive lineman Tucker Young.

The other six are also names to watch who could possibly be the next to give their pledge to Arkansas for the 2026 class.

The Razorbacks plan to host prospects over the next three weekends (June 6-8, June 13-15, June 20-22) until the dead period kicks in on June 23 and it will not conclude until July 31.