Former Razorback offensive lineman Frank Ragnow retiring from NFL

Former Arkansas offensive lineman and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
A native of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Ragnow played three seasons at Arkansas before he was drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. He stayed with the Lions for his entire career.
"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow said in a post on his Instagram. "I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my (family's) future.
"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.
"The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."
In his seven-season career that spanned from 2018 to 2024, Ragnow was a mainstay at center for the Lions. He played 96 total games in the NFL and was named Second Team All-Pro three times and was named to four Pro Bowls.
Coming out of high school, Ragnow was a 5.7 three-star recruit, the No. 3 player in Minnesota and No. 44 offensive tackle. He chose the Hogs over offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss and many others.
While at Arkansas, Ragnow was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2014 and was a two-time First Team All-American in 2016 and 2017. In those same years, he was First Team All-SEC as well.
Ragnow was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was the first Razorback taken in the first round since running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in 2008.