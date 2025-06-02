Former Razorback offensive lineman Frank Ragnow retiring from NFL

Former Arkansas offensive lineman and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

A native of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Ragnow played three seasons at Arkansas before he was drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. He stayed with the Lions for his entire career.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow said in a post on his Instagram. "I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my (family's) future.

"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life.