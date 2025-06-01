Ranking the top five returning groups in the SEC

HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier ranks the top five returning groups in the SEC for the 2025-2026 season.
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn, players postgame press conference after Arkansas' 12-1 win over Creighton.
HawgBeat provides a recap of the Diamond Hogs' 12-1 rout of Creighton in the Fayetteville Regional.
Follow along with Arkansas' game against Creighton on HawgBeat's game thread.
Second baseman Cam Kozeal has hit a home run in Arkansas' past two games.
