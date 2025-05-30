Measurements, jersey numbers released for Arkansas basketball

The roster for the Arkansas basketball team seems mostly complete, as jersey numbers and updated measurements were released for the team Thursday afternoon.
Right now, the Razorbacks have 12 players on this year's roster. Six of those are returners, with four playing impactful minutes last season — D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond III and Knox. Jaden Karuletwa and Ayden Kelley both returned but played just seven minutes combined last season.
The Hoop Hogs went 1-for-3 with their NBA Draft entrants, as Boogie Fland opted to return to college but transferred to Florida, Adou Thiero chose to stay in the NBA Draft and Karter Knox announced he's running it back for another season in Fayetteville.
The other six are newcomers from the high school, transfer portal and international ranks. The Hogs' 2025 high school class is headlined by five-star guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, and four-star Isaiah Sealy opted to stay in-state and suit up just down the road from his hometown of Springdale.
Arkansas also got a late, under-the-radar addition on Tuesday in 2025 point guard Amere Brown out of Pittsburgh. He joined the team as a walk-on and likely won't be relied upon to play heavy minutes.
Internationally, the Razorbacks added Lebanese forward Karim Rtail on March 19. He has been playing for Neptūnas-Akvaservis in Lithuania.
There are two transfer portal additions, and they come at a position of need. Head coach John Calipari snagged big men Malique Ewin from Florida State and Nick Pringle from South Carolina.
The team arrived on campus over Memorial Day weekend, and Calipari corralled his team for a group photo in the practice facility, which was posted on X Thursday afternoon around the same time the roster was updated.
Here's a look at the new jersey numbers, as well as the updated measurables for the new Hoop Hogs, as well as what their measurables were last season...
*Note: The table below goes in numerical order and is not indicative of a lineup.*
Notes on Jersey Numbers
- Trevon Brazile takes No. 7, which is his fourth number change of his career. He was No. 23 at Missouri, was No. 2 his first two seasons at Arkansas and was No. 4 last season.
- Meleek Thomas is taking No. 1, which was Johnell Davis' last season. Thomas wore No. 5 at Overtime Elite last season.
- Darius Acuff is at No. 5, which was the same number he had at IMG Academy last season.
- Knox, Wagner, Ewin, Pringle, Richmond and Karuletwa all kept the same numbers they wore last season.
- Brown took No. 2, which was Boogie Fland's last year and was Brazile's the year before that.