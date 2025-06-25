Athlon Sports predicts Arkansas football's SEC standing in 2025

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. (Photo by Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

With baseball season behind us, the next thing for Arkansas fans to look forward to is the start of the 2025 college football season. Fall camp will start sometime toward the beginning of August, and the season starts against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30. The Razorbacks finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record capped off with the a win over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. Ahead of the start of the 2025 season, Athlon Sports revealed its prediction for how the SEC will shake out. The publication is not high on the Razorbacks, as it predicted the Hogs to finish toward the bottom of the conference at No. 13.

Advertisement

"The temperature cooled a bit on Pittman’s seat with the seven-win campaign," Athlon Sports said in the article. "However, a tough schedule and a significant roster overhaul provide a challenging path back to the postseason in ‘25." Athlon said the key to Arkansas exceeding expectations land on the shoulders of second-year quarterback Taylen Green. Last season, the Boise State transfer threw for 3,154 yards with 15 touchdown and nine interceptions. Green is also a major threat with his legs, though he could benefit from cutting down on fumbles. He had 156 rushing attempts for 602 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 46.3 rushing yards per game in 2024, but he ranked fifth in the SEC in fumbles lost (4) and fourth in the SEC in fumbles overall (8). Still, there's something to be said for how Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino can develop quarterbacks in their second year. Another offseason for Green in that system could cut his turnovers down a bit. "With another offseason to develop and work under coordinator Bobby Petrino, don’t be surprised if Green is even better in his second year," Athlon said. "Pittman hit the transfer portal hard to restock a receiving corps losing its top six statistical receivers or tight ends from ‘24." The Hogs lost both Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa to the NFL, and pass-catchers Isaiah Sategna, Luke Hasz and Ty Washington transferred to Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Notre Dame, respectively. To combat the portal attrition, Arkansas grabbed a plethora of wide receivers, highlighted by Raylen Sharpe out of Fresno State, O'Mega Blake out of Charlotte, Ismael Cisse out of Stanford and Kam Shanks out of Alabama-Birmingham. Those four combined for 2,215 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. The receivers will have to adjust to and learn Petrino's offense, but it's worth noting Sharpe already has experience in Petrino's scheme as he played for Arkansas' play caller at Missouri State in 2022 and 2023.

Offensive line a major question mark for Arkansas in 2025

The new group of wide receivers is probably the question mark that will get the most attention, but the offensive line will have plenty to prove once the season rolls around. Arkansas' offensive line gave up the fifth-most sacks of SEC programs last season with 36 across 13 games. That's another position Pittman focused on in the transfer portal, as he lost two of his five starters from last year — Joshua Braun and Addison Nichols both opted to hit the portal. Pittman responded to that attrition with some solid pieces like left tackle Corey Robinson II from Georgia Tech and center Caden Kitler from UCF, along with some more depth pieces. Grabbing Robinson at the left tackle spot allowed Fernando Carmona, who played outside for the Hogs last season, to move to the interior of the offensive line. Will the reshuffling of the offensive line change things for the better next season? That remains to be seen, but the potential is there.

What about the Arkansas defense?