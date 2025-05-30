How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. NDSU (Fayetteville Regional)

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 3 nationally seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (43-13) will begin NCAA Tournament play Friday at 2 p.m. CT when they take on the 4-seeded North Dakota State Bison (20-32) in the first round of the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.
North Dakota State is the first team in the way of an Arkansas squad that is hoping to shift its fortune after consecutive NCAA Tournament first weekend exits, along with looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing in last week's SEC Tournament where the Hogs fell 5-2 to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals.
After advancing to Omaha in 2022 as Road Warriors, the Razorbacks have seen their seasons end in the past two Fayetteville Regionals; last year to Southeast Missouri State and TCU before that in 2023.
"It has really just been the last couple of years," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said of the regional struggles. "Bottom line, it is a fact this year's team is a lot better than last year's team, and the year before. We're better."
The Bison are currently on their best run of the season at the right time after defeating Summit League co-regular season champion Oral Roberts to claim the league's tournament title.
While the win-loss record may not alluring, the Bison have been tested in long road trips that include Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma State, plus Alabama and LSU in consecutive weeks.
Junior lefty Nolan Johnson (4-5, 4.14 ERA) will take the bump for the Bison, while Arkansas will counter with sophomore righty Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 3.38 ERA), who will be making his second start of the season.
"That was our game plan all along," Van Horn said of Jimenez getting the nod. "He did not throw in Hoover, but that is okay because he had a chance to get more rest."
Below are details on how to watch Friday's matchup between Arkansas and North Dakota State, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: 1-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-13) vs. 4-seed North Dakota State Bison (20-32)
When: Friday, May 30 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – RHP Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 3.38 ERA)
North Dakota State – LHP Nolan Johnson (4-5, 4.14 ERA)
BetSaracen Odds
*at the time of publication
Money Line
- Arkansas: -2200
- North Dakota State: +1000
Run Line
- Arkansas: -4.5 (-300)
- North Dakota State: +4.5 (+230)
Total Runs
- O/U 14.5 (-115/-115)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Aiden Jimenez and WIll McEntire combined for over 8.5 strikeouts (-155)
- Arkansas and North Dakota State combined for over 2.5 home runs (-185)
- Arkansas and North Dakota State combined for over 3.5 doubles (-210)
- Arkansas to win and over 2.5 doubles (-200)
- Charles Davalan and Wehiwa Aloy each over 0.5 singles (+105)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------