How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. NDSU (Fayetteville Regional)

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 3 nationally seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (43-13) will begin NCAA Tournament play Friday at 2 p.m. CT when they take on the 4-seeded North Dakota State Bison (20-32) in the first round of the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

North Dakota State is the first team in the way of an Arkansas squad that is hoping to shift its fortune after consecutive NCAA Tournament first weekend exits, along with looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing in last week's SEC Tournament where the Hogs fell 5-2 to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals.

After advancing to Omaha in 2022 as Road Warriors, the Razorbacks have seen their seasons end in the past two Fayetteville Regionals; last year to Southeast Missouri State and TCU before that in 2023.

"It has really just been the last couple of years," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said of the regional struggles. "Bottom line, it is a fact this year's team is a lot better than last year's team, and the year before. We're better."

The Bison are currently on their best run of the season at the right time after defeating Summit League co-regular season champion Oral Roberts to claim the league's tournament title.

While the win-loss record may not alluring, the Bison have been tested in long road trips that include Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma State, plus Alabama and LSU in consecutive weeks.

Junior lefty Nolan Johnson (4-5, 4.14 ERA) will take the bump for the Bison, while Arkansas will counter with sophomore righty Aiden Jimenez (4-1, 3.38 ERA), who will be making his second start of the season.

"That was our game plan all along," Van Horn said of Jimenez getting the nod. "He did not throw in Hoover, but that is okay because he had a chance to get more rest."

Below are details on how to watch Friday's matchup between Arkansas and North Dakota State, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.