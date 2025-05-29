First three Arkansas football game times set

The Arkansas Razorbacks announced the start times for their first three games of the 2025 football season, which kicks off at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in three months.

The Razorbacks will open their season against Alabama A&M in at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville and that matchup is set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. This is the first year since 2022 that the Razorbacks have started their season in Fayetteville, as they've opened the year in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium the last two years.

The highly anticipated matchup in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State on Sept. 6 will start at 4 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN+. SEC play begins on Sept. 13, when Arkansas heads to play Ole Miss.

The Hogs will kick off against the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, at either 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT on ESPN or SEC Network.