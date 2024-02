FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn met with the media one final time Wednesday before he begins his 22nd year with the Diamond Hogs when they open the season Friday against James Madison.

The Razorback skipper revealed his starting rotation, shed some light on lineup questions and previewed the challenge James Madison presents with a four-game series to start the 2024 season.

HawgBeat provides notes and analysis on what Van Horn had to say, plus some final thoughts, notes and tidbits ahead of first pitch...