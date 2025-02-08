How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. No. 3 Alabama

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC) have won two in a row after their 78-70 win over Texas on Wednesday, but a tall task looms, as the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) visit Fayetteville on Saturday night.

The Tide have lost just one conference game this season, a 74-64 loss to Ole Miss. They had a midweek bye this week and last played Feb. 1, when they beat Georgia, 90-69.

Saturday's game will be the 70th meeting all-time for Arkansas and Alabama. The Razorbacks own a 36-33 lead in the series, and are 20-7 in games played in Fayetteville, but the Crimson Tide have won four straight against the Razorbacks.

Alabama has been a hot offensive team all season long, with the third-highest offensive rating (125.2) and top adjusted tempo (74.2) in the nation, according to KenPom.

"I like to call it NASCAR, Formula One offense the way that they move," Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said Friday. "Whoever’s closest to the ball, whether it’s a guard, whether it’s a big, gets it out and gets it up quick on makes and/or misses. Very similar to Michigan in a way when we played them. Michigan was playing at a breakneck pace.

"And so by understanding that transition defense is going to be a premium. Now, the thing for us though with transition defense, we’ve got to throw some punches like we’ve been doing the last few games, and they’ve got to get the ball out of the net instead of missing shots or live-ball turnovers and keep them out of transition."

The Razorbacks will need to have an answer for Alabama guard Mark Sears, who has scored 18.1 points per game on 40.4% shooting this season.

"(Sears is) tough, he’s one of the best if not the best guard in the league," Coleman said. "He’s older, he understands winning. He’s been to a final four last year. He’s a really good player, really good player. We have respect for him. We’re not fearing him at all."

