Arkansas rides Davis' hot hand in win over Texas

The early season was rough for Arkansas guard Johnell Davis, but he's playing his best basketball at the right time, and it was one of the main reasons the Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC) took home a 78-70 victory over the Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 SEC) on Wednesday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Davis exploded for a season-high 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting that included four threes in the game. He had eight in the first half and came on strong in the second, when he scored 16 points. Since Boogie Fland went down with a thumb injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season, Davis has filled in well as another scoring option. He's scored at least 18 points in each of his last three outings, and his three-point percentage has jumped to a blistering 43.7% in that timeframe.

One key part of Davis making that stride is his mindset. Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after Wednesday's win that Davis' mental fortitude has helped him become the player he is right now. "What I’m telling him and all these guys, the fight you have is if you miss two shots, don’t act like you’re going to come out every time you make a mistake," Calipari said. "The battle is within you. That I’m shooting another one and I’m shooting another one. If you make a bad play, you have to have the mental strength to go on to the next play. If you don’t, there are no alibis. Now, what he’s done, he’s busted through all of that." ALSO READ: Takeaways from Arkansas' road win over Texas All 24 of Davis' points were instrumental for Arkansas, including a three-pointer late in the second half. The Hogs had seen what was once a 23-point lead slip to just eight, 62-54, and the Longhorns were threatening to make that lead even smaller. Davis took the ball on the wing, dribbled to the top of the key and drilled the deep shot to give Arkansas a 65-54 lead.