Arkansas basketball 2025-26 roster update

John Calipari and his Arkansas coaching staff are nearing the end of their roster construction ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Wednesday was the last day for NBA draft entrants to withdraw their names and maintain their college eligibility. The Hogs had three players in the draft process, and all of their decisions have been made.

Freshman guard Boogie Fland opted to remove his name from the draft, but also decided to transfer to reigning national champion Florida. Freshman forward Karter Knox chose to withdraw from the draft and is returning to Arkansas next season.

The final piece of the NBA Draft puzzle for the Razorbacks was Adou Thiero, who will be staying in the NBA Draft, according to multiple reports.

The Hoop Hogs also added an end-of-the-bench piece on Monday in 2025 point guard Amere Brown out of Pittsburgh. He confirmed to HawgBeat that he joined the program on Monday night.

With the roster movement, let's take a look at who is and isn't coming back to the program, and some of the latest intel surrounding Arkansas' transfer portal targets.