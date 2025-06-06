Hogs Plus announces Ryan Mallett documentary

The documentary features some of the record-setting signal caller's former teammates including fellow quarterback Tyler Wilson, plus wide receivers Joe Adams, Cobi Hamilton and Jarius Wright.

It will premiere this fall and is presented in partnership with the Mallett Family Foundation .

Hogs Plus announced on X Thursday that the network is set to release 'One Five – The Untold Story of the Larger Than Life Legend', a film documenting the life of former Arkansas great Ryan Mallett.

Mallett tragically passed away from a drowning accident in late June of 2023 while vacationing in Destin, Fla.

The towering 6-foot-6 Natural State native played his prep career for Texas High in Texarkana and was the No. 2 pro style quarterback, fourth prospect overall, in the 2007 class per Rivals and signed with the Michigan Wolverines.

After transferring to Arkansas from Michigan following his freshman year, Mallett sat out the 2008 season due to the previous transfer rule before compiling a legendary career with the Hogs. Mallett was the perfect fit for current Hogs offensive coordinator, then Arkansas head coach, Bobby Petrino's system.

He led Arkansas to an overtime victory in the 2010 Liberty Bowl victory as well as a berth in the Sugar Bowl the following season, the program's first and only BCS bowl appearance.

Mallett held multiple school records when he left Fayetteville, including being the career leader in passing yards (7.493) and touchdowns (62) and was a two-time All-SEC selection. He still holds the record for single season passing yards (3,869) and touchdowns (32), which he accomplished in 2010.

The New England Patriots selected Mallett 74th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft where he backed up future Hall of Famer Tom Brady for three seasons. Mallett also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens during his seven-year career. In his NFL tenure, Mallett played in 21 games with eight starts.

Once his playing career concluded, Mallett served two seasons as offensive coordinator at Mountain Home High School and then earned his first head coaching job at White Hall in 2022.

Taking over a squad that had graduated a large senior class following a Class 5A state runner-up finish, Mallett led White Hall to a 4-6 record in his lone season with the Bulldogs. He was posthumously inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.