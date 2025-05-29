Fayetteville Regional Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

For the sixth time in program history, the Kansas Jayhawks (43-15) are playing in an NCAA Regional Tournament and will be the No. 2 seed in this weekend's Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Jayhawks are in Field of 64 for the first time since 2014 and will square off against the 3-seeded Creighton Bluejays in the first round. In 43 all-time meetings between Creighton and Kansas, the Bluejays boast a 25-18 advantage but the Jayhawks have taken the past six matchups.

Led by Big 12 Coach of the Year Dan Fitzgerald, who is in his third season with the Jayhawks and the first coach in program history to win that award, Kansas is the nation's lone team with 43 overall wins, 20 conference wins and 20 true road victories on its resume. The 20 conference wins are a school record, while the 43 overall victories are tied for second-most in program history.

As a 2-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas earned a first round bye and slipped past Oklahoma State 7-6 in the quarterfinals before getting run-ruled 11-1 in eight innings by TCU in the semifinal round. Kansas had won six straight games prior to the loss to TCU.

A very experienced squad with eight every day players who have at least 48 starts, the Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in on-base percentage (.410), home runs (100), runs batted in (446) and walks (363).

They are headlined by first-team All-Big 12 first baseman Brady Ballinger, along with outfielder Jackson Hauge, right-handed pitcher Cooper Moore and designated hitter Dariel Osoria, who were each named to the second team. Third baseman Brady Counsell was tabbed Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

The Jayhawks have two players on their roster who should be familiar to Razorback fans in third baseman Michael Brooks and catcher Max Soliz Jr. Soliz has appeared in 13 games with nine starts, while Brooks has appeared in all 58 games with 56 starts.

Kansas and Creighton will play the second game of the Fayetteville Regional's first round Friday at 7 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed live on ESPN-Plus.

Below is a comparison of Arkansas and Kansas' metrics and stats – assuming they face off – as well as a look the projected starting lineup and noteworthy pitchers for the Bluejays.

