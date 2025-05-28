Advertisement
Published May 28, 2025
2026 OL commits to Arkansas
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

2026 Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Ashley Walker announced his commitment to Arkansas on X Wednesday morning.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound prospect also has offers from Florida International, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Florida and Syracuse. Walker is the 15th commitment for the Arkansas 2026 class that ranks 19th nationally and fifth in the SEC.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Walker is the third offensive line pledge for 2026, joining Hot Springs Lakeside's Tucker Young and Ridge Point's (Texas) Hugh Smith.

Click here to view the 2026 class.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**