2026 OL commits to Arkansas

2026 Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Ashley Walker announced his commitment to Arkansas on X Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound prospect also has offers from Florida International, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Florida and Syracuse. Walker is the 15th commitment for the Arkansas 2026 class that ranks 19th nationally and fifth in the SEC.
Walker is the third offensive line pledge for 2026, joining Hot Springs Lakeside's Tucker Young and Ridge Point's (Texas) Hugh Smith.
Click here to view the 2026 class.