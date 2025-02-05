Takeaways from Arkansas' road win over Texas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC) earned a huge 78-70 win on the road against the Texas Longhorns (15-8, 4-6 SEC) on Wednesday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Arkansas used strong, gritty defense throughout the game and led by as many as 23, but the Longhorns got to the line frequently in the second half to close that lead to just two possessions.

Despite Texas' best efforts, though, Arkansas never relinquished control of the game and did just enough to win. Guard Johnell Davis scored a team-high 24 points and hit a dagger three late in the game to give the Hogs momentum down the stretch.

Adou Thiero was under the weather, according to the ESPN2 broadcast, and despite fouling out late in the game, still poured in 14 points to go along with five rebounds.

The win gives Arkansas its third conference victory, as well as its third Quad 1 win of the season. Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Wednesday's win...