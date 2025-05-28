Reports: Adou Thiero makes stay-or-go decision

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero will remain in the NBA Draft and will not return to Arkansas for his senior season, according to multiple reports made on Wednesday.

Thiero declared for the draft on April 8 after his third season in college basketball and his first with the Razorbacks. The prevailing thought throughout the process was that Thiero would stay in the draft, but he never fully closed the door on returning to Arkansas until Wednesday.

Most mock drafts have Thiero being drafted either late in the first round or early in the second round. As of Tuesday, No Ceilings' mock had him at No. 23, while NBADraft.net has him at No. 44.