Where Arkansas' 2026 class ranks after recent commitments

Right now, Arkansas has 17 total commitments in the class of 2026. Some of those pledges have been on board for years, while others are fairly recent. The Hogs' longest-standing commit, three-star defensive back Tay Lockett, committed in Aug. 2023, while three have hopped on board in the last week.

The calendar has hit June, which means it's the season for official visits from recruits in the class of 2026, and the Arkansas coaching staff is working on building out its class of prospects.

The most recent recruit to call the Hogs was three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon, who chose Arkansas over offers from Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and others. Just a day before he committed, four-star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore announced his decision to join the Arkansas class.

"I told myself that I was not going to commit off of an OV, and I know it looks like I did, but there is more to it," Gilmore told HawgBeat. "I had never really seen Fayetteville and did not know what I was going to be getting myself into, personally.

"Once I saw what I was going to be getting into, then there was no better place for me."

With the recent acquisitions, Arkansas' recruiting class has jumped into the Top 20 and currently sits at No. 14 in the nation according to Rivals.

The 2026 class also ranks fourth in the SEC as it stands today and is sandwiched between Kansas at No. 13 and Arizona State at No. 15. The only three SEC schools ahead of it are Georgia (No. 6), LSU (No. 7) and Texas A&M (No. 8).

One thing that could jump the Hogs even further up the rankings is if they can land four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell. The west Texas pass catcher finished up an official visit last weekend and is a Hog legacy, as both of his parents suited up for the Razorbacks. His father, Marcus, was a defensive back in Fayetteville in the 90s and his mother, DeeDee, ran track.

If Campbell were to commit to the Hogs, it would push them up another two spots to No. 12, behind Rutgers and ahead of Kansas.

The Arkansas coaches will host numerous other recruits over the next three weeks before the dead period hits on June 22. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas football recruiting.