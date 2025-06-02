2026 4-star OL commits to Arkansas

The 6-foot-5, 290 pound four-star prospect is fresh off of a weekend visit to Fayetteville and received an expert prediction from On3 Vice President Steve Wiltfong about two and a half hours prior to Gilmore making his announcement.

Gilmore picked the Hogs over Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, but reported a lengthy list of around 40 offers that also includes Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Washington and others.

Gilmore is the 16th commitment for Arkansas in the 2026 cycle and fourth offensive lineman, joining Ashley Walker of Chaminade Madonna (Fla.), Hugh Smith of Ridge Point (Texas) and Hot Springs Lakeside's Tucker Young. He is Arkansas' highest-rated pledge and his commitment bumped the Razorbacks up from 20th nationally to 17th and fourth in the SEC.



