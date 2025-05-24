Arkansas baseball postseason projections ahead of Selection Monday

The only thing the Arkansas baseball team can do now is wait for Selection Monday, as the Diamond Hogs dropped their first and only game in the SEC Tournament to Ole Miss 5-2 on Friday afternoon in Hoover. Alabama. Despite the loss, the Hogs seem to have locked up a top-eight seed and should have home-field advantage throughout the regional and super regional rounds ahead of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The Razorbacks finished the season with a 43-13 overall record, which includes a 20-10 mark in Southeastern Conference play. They finished second in the SEC behind Texas, which finished 42-12 overall and 22-8 in league play. With Selection Monday on the horizon, national outlets have started releasing their projections on what seed Arkansas will be, as well as what teams might find their way to Fayetteville for the first stint in the NCAA Tournament. HawgBeat takes a look at what those projections are and who the Diamond Hogs could get the first crack at when postseason play begins next weekend...

D1Baseball — No. 3 Seed

D1Baseball updated its field of 64 projections on Saturday, which factored in Arkansas' SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss. Interestingly, it tied the Fayetteville regional with the Oxford regional, so if this were to hold true, the Hogs could end up playing the Rebels in a Super Regional with the chance to get to Omaha. The Kansas Jayhawks have been tied to Fayetteville for several weeks and would be the second team from the Sunflower State to play Arkansas in back-to-back postseasons. Kansas State played in Fayetteville last season and advanced through to the Super Regional last year. This projection also has some in-state flavor, as it includes Little Rock. The Hogs and Trojans have already matched up twice this season during a midweek series and Arkansas won both games without allowing a single Little Rock run, as the Hogs won 10-0 in the first game and 4-0 in the second. Another interesting note in this projection is TCU in the Oxford regional. The Horned Frogs played Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, early in the season, and the Hogs took a 2--1 victory. TCU is also the team that beat Arkansas in the 2023 regional en route to an Omaha run.

Baseball America — No. 3 Seed

Baseball America's projection, released Saturday morning, also ties Arkansas to another SEC team in the Super Regional round against Tennessee. The Hogs finished their 2025 regular season with a series win over the Volunteers last weekend. There aren't a lot of extra storylines in the Fayetteville regional, outside of Central Connecticut making another trip to Arkansas. CCSU went to Fayetteville for postseason play in 2019 and Connor Noland threw for 5.1 innings and allowed just two hits and one run to help the Hogs to an 11-5 win. Virginia and Arkansas don't have a ton of history against each other, but did face off in the College World Series in 2015. The Hoos took down the Hogs 5-3 in the opening round and eventually won it all.

On3 Sports — No. 3 Seed

