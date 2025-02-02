Arkansas basketball analytics update - 2/2

The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) boosted their metrics Saturday with a potentially season-defining 89-79 win over the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

With its NCAA Tournament chances hanging on by a thread, Arkansas had to secure a victory against the Wildcats and it did so in impressive fashion, which sparks hope that the Hogs may have some life to close out the regular season.

According to Bart Torvik, Arkansas now has a 17.2% chance at earning a postseason bid in March.

As of Sunday, Arkansas sits at No. 45 in the KenPom ranking (up from 58th), which is 13th in the SEC. The Hogs' adjusted offensive efficiency is 112.1 (No. 82) while their defensive efficiency is 96.6 (No. 32).

Before the Kentucky win, Arkansas sat with the 59th overall NET ranking, but jumped up 12 spots to 47th after securing the Quad 1 victory. For the season, Arkansas is 2-7 against Quad 1 opponents, 1-1 against Quad 2 programs and a combined 10-0 against Quad 3 and 4 teams.

The NET ranking evaluates game results, strength of schedule, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses. It breaks wins and losses into four quadrants, and is based on game location and the opponents' NET rankings.

— Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

— Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

— Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

— Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The NCAA website says the number of Quad 1 wins and Quad 3 and 4 losses will be "incredibly important" for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding.

Below is a closer look at some of the numbers for the Razorbacks...