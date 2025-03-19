Report: Arkansas basketball gains commitment from Lebanese forward

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in Providence playing in the NCAA Tournament, but that hasn't stopped recruiting, as Lebanese forward Karim Rtail committed to the Hogs, according to a report from Joe Tipton.

Rtail chose the Razorbacks over teams like Butler, SMU and Penn State. The 20-year-old has been playing professionally for Neptūnas-Akvaservis in Lithuania.

According to Eurobasket, Rtail averages 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Neptūnas-Akvaservis. His highest-scoring game came against Delikatesas on Nov. 2, when he dropped 22 points and had 10 rebounds in a 102-79 win.