Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his squad have a last-chance effort to earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance by winning the SEC Tournament. Despite that, recruiting never stops and Musselman and his staff are still sending out scholarship offers to members of the 2025 recruiting class.

The high school ranks have been good to the Razorbacks under Musselman, who has produced six NBA draft picks during his tenure in Fayetteville. Churning out professional talent has continued helping him in the recruiting game, as he has two four-star recruits signed in the 2024 class in Jalen Shelley and Isaiah Elohim.

With the end of the season on the horizon and recruiting steam picking up, HawgBeat goes in-depth on a list of noteworthy offers in the 2025 high school recruiting class: