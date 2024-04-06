Arkansas basketball signee Jalen Shelley has requested a release from his letter of intent from the Razorbacks, according to a report from Joe Tipton on Saturday.

The news comes just two days after former head coach Eric Musselman accepted the open head coaching position at the University of Southern California.

Following Shelley's expected departure, the Razorbacks are now down to two scholarship players on the roster — Tramon Mark and Trevon Brazile — with just one freshman incoming in four-star guard Isaiah Elohim.

A four-star prospect out of Missouri, Shelley held offers from Houston, Kansas State, Tennessee and Texas, among others. Ranked as the No. 47 recruit nationally on Rivals, the 6-foot-8 wing displayed a versatile skillset and ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. Shelley signed his letter of intent with Arkansas on November 8th, 2023.