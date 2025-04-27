Former Florida, Pittsburgh transfer WR signs with Arkansas

Arkansas football received a transfer signature Sunday from former Florida and Pittsburgh wide receiver Andy Jean following his official visit.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Miami, Florida, Jean was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023. He originally signed with the Gators, where he played from 2023-24 and racked up six catches for 97 yards.

Jean first entered the transfer portal during the winter window in 2024 and ended up at Pittsburgh, but he re-entered the portal in the spring.

Out of high school, Jean was offered by programs like Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

