Former Florida, Pittsburgh transfer WR signs with Arkansas

Arkansas football received a transfer signature Sunday from former Florida and Pittsburgh wide receiver Andy Jean following his official visit.
A 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Miami, Florida, Jean was a four-star prospect in the class of 2023. He originally signed with the Gators, where he played from 2023-24 and racked up six catches for 97 yards.
Jean first entered the transfer portal during the winter window in 2024 and ended up at Pittsburgh, but he re-entered the portal in the spring.
Out of high school, Jean was offered by programs like Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on Arkansas' offseason.
Bio:
2024 SEASON: Saw action at wide receiver on the road at Mississippi State.
- at Mississippi State: Appeared as a reserve wide receiver.
2023: Played in four games and earned a redshirt… Finished with six catches for 97 yards… Returned two kickoffs for 44 yards (22 yards on each return) with a catch for two yards vs. Vanderbilt (Oct. 7)... Caught four passes for 33 yards at Kentucky (Sept. 30)... Made first career catch for 32 yards against Charlotte (Sept. 23) and added 31 additional receiving yards on a lateral… Made his collegiate debut in the home opener win against McNeese (Sept. 9).
High School: Ranked a four-star recruit by On3 and Rivals… Rated as the 42nd wide receiver by Rivals… Caught 19 passes for a team-leading 409 yards with three scores during his senior year… Averaged 21.5 per catch and 58.4 yards per game this year… Had 40 catches for 733 yards and 8 touchdowns in his junior season… Finished with six catches for 122 yards and two TDs vs. IMG Academy… Chose Florida over Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Michigan, among others