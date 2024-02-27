FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) heard the noise about their lineup after a 2-1 showing at the Kubota College Baseball Series over the weekend, and the Diamond Hogs responded by recording 20 hits in a 21-1 run rule win in seven innings Grambling (1-7) on Tuesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas pitchers were elite against Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Michigan over the weekend, but the lineup struggled to drive in runs and string together consistent hits. That wasn't the case Tuesday, as every Razorback that had an at bat reached base and all but one of the 13 batters had at least one hit.

"We hit a lot of balls hard, super hard," head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "We were patient. Took our walks. We ran the bases extremely well, except in that last inning when my freshman didn’t tag up on that ball into right center. The pitchers, they filled it up. I think we had two walks."

The Diamond Hogs ended a five-game streak without a home run with three home runs on the day. Catcher Hudson Polk hit a first inning grand slam in his first at bat of the year, plus Jayson Jones had a pair of balls hit 400-plus feet, including a fifth inning grand slam of his own.

"The one that Polk hit was just absolutely crushed into the breeze," Van Horn said. "He knew it was going out of the park when he hit it. I thought it was, but that wind didn’t slow it down a whole lot. I always kid with him in practice.

"Hitters always know which way the wind is blowing. I say, when you really have home run power, it doesn’t matter which way the wind blows. You can still drive through it. Whether I believe it or not, it was good to see that swing."

Junior Kendall Diggs had a pair of RBI knocks, senior Peyton Holt reached base in all five at bats with three hits and four runs scored and junior Hudson White drove in a pair of runs on the afternoon. The Razorbacks had eight batters drive in at least one run against the Tigers.

On the mound, six pitchers got the job done for Arkansas across seven innings. The Hogs had 11 team strikeouts, with three coming from sophomore right-hander Cooper Dossett's impressive fourth inning. Razorback pitchers gave up just one run on four hits, with the lone run and three of the hits coming in the seventh inning.