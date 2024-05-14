Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Arkansas, Calipari in heavy pursuit of Top-15 2026 prospect

Class of 2026 prospect Sam Funches.
Class of 2026 prospect Sam Funches.
Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier

Arkansas head coach John Calipari has made an impressive early impression with his recruiting prowess since his official hiring on April 10, and the hall-of-famer already has his eyes set on a top-15 prospect from the class of 2026.

Sam Funches, a 6-foot-11, 180-pound center from Mississippi, is the No. 13 overall player in his class according to Rivals. The four-star has collected offers from programs across the country like Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Michigan and others.

He was initially offered by former Razorback head coach Eric Musselman, but the new staff has made their intention to recruit Funches clear.

"(The conversation with the staff) was good," Funches said. "They told me they were going to recruit me hard."

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement