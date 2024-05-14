Arkansas head coach John Calipari has made an impressive early impression with his recruiting prowess since his official hiring on April 10, and the hall-of-famer already has his eyes set on a top-15 prospect from the class of 2026.

Sam Funches, a 6-foot-11, 180-pound center from Mississippi, is the No. 13 overall player in his class according to Rivals. The four-star has collected offers from programs across the country like Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Michigan and others.

He was initially offered by former Razorback head coach Eric Musselman, but the new staff has made their intention to recruit Funches clear.

"(The conversation with the staff) was good," Funches said. "They told me they were going to recruit me hard."