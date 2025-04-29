Pro Hog Update: Former Razorbacks battling in NBA playoffs

Former Razorback Moses Moody. (Photo by Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and several former Razorbacks are still in the hunt for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. So far, only two teams have punched their ticket to the next round, as the Oklahoma City Thunder — which features two former Razorbacks — swept the Memphis Grizzlies in relatively easy fashion, as did the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Miami Heat. Across the entire landscape of the playoffs, six Pro Hogs are represented on five different teams.

HawgBeat takes a closer look at how the former Razorbacks are performing in the playoffs so far...

Moses Moody — Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody. (Photo by Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 32 GP, 33.8 MIN, 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 TO, 42.7% FG, 35.8% 3PT, 81.2% FT. Moody has been a regular participant of the Warriors' first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, and is averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.8 minutes per game. Moody's teammate, Jimmy Butler, returned from an injury he sustained in Game 2 and helped the Warriors to a 109-106 win in Game 4 to give the Warriors a 3-1 lead in the series. Playoff picture: The 7-seed Warriors will look to close out the series in Game 5 in Houston on Wednesday.

Jaylin Williams — Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams. (Photo by Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 63 GP, 25.2 MIN, 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 TO, 46.1% FG, 25.5% 3PT, 73.1% FT. Despite a strong regular season performance, Williams hasn't seen the floor much for the Thunder in the playoffs. He averaged just 7.3 minutes per contest, with the high being in Game 1 when he played 19 minutes. He scored nine points in Game 1 but didn't score at all in the final three games of the series. Playoff picture: 1-seed Oklahoma City faces the winner of the Nuggets/Clippers matchup.

Isaiah Joe — Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Joe. (Photo by Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 60 GP, 32.7 MIN, 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 TO, 39.0% FG, 42.9% 3PT, 82.7% FT. Joe had a relatively quiet first round of playoff action for the Thunder, as he only averaged 8.5 points on splits of 52.2/42.1/100% shooting. His best game of the Thunders' series with the Grizzlies was the final game of the four-game sweep as he recorded 11 points, one assist, one rebound and a steal. Playoff picture: 1-seed Oklahoma City faces the winner of the Nuggets/Clippers matchup.

Anthony Black — Orlando Magic

Anthony Black. (Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 70 GP, 34.9 MIN, 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 3.0 TO, 45.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT, 70.5% FT. Black and the Orlando Magic have their backs up against the wall against the Boston Celtics in the first round and are currently down 3-1 in the series. He's averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 boards per game in the 17 minutes per game he's been on the floor in the postseason. Playoff picture: The 7-seed Magic and 2-seed Celtics play Game 5 of the series in Orlando Tuesday night.

Bobby Portis — Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis. (Photo by Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

Arkansas career stats: 70 GP, 28.5 MIN, 15.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 TO, 52.6% FG, 36.5% 3PT, 73.7% FT. Portis and the Bucks have a tall task ahead of them. They're down 3-1 to the Pacers and, to make matters worse, star guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon, according to Shams Charania. Portis has been on the floor a lot for the Bucks in the series and is averaging 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. Playoff picture: The Bucks play the Pacers in Milwaukee in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Walsh — Boston Celtics

Jordan Walsh. (Photo by Mike Watters-Imagn Images)