Arkansas basketball announces non-conference opponent in Dallas

Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari mentioned last week that the Razorbacks were "trying to finalize a game in Dallas this season," to add to the already loaded 2025-26 non-conference schedule, and the Hall of Fame coach delivered.

Per a report, he announced on Thursday during a leadership event at Crystal Bridges that the Hogs will take on Texas Tech at the American Airlines Center. The game will be played on Dec. 13.

The Red Raiders ended Arkansas' season in overtime in last spring's Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Calipari also confirmed last week's report of a home-and-home series with Michigan State. As of now, no dates have been set for either matchup with the Red Raiders or Spartans.