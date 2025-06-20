Arkansas basketball announces non-conference opponent in Dallas

Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari mentioned last week that the Razorbacks were "trying to finalize a game in Dallas this season," to add to the already loaded 2025-26 non-conference schedule, and the Hall of Fame coach delivered.
Per a report, he announced on Thursday during a leadership event at Crystal Bridges that the Hogs will take on Texas Tech at the American Airlines Center. The game will be played on Dec. 13.
The Red Raiders ended Arkansas' season in overtime in last spring's Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Calipari also confirmed last week's report of a home-and-home series with Michigan State. As of now, no dates have been set for either matchup with the Red Raiders or Spartans.
The game against the Red Raiders means Arkansas will play against last year's entire Elite Eight field that also includes SEC foes Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Alabama.
They will play non-conference opponents Baylor (date TBD), plus the aforementioned series with Michigan State that will tip this year in East Lansing, along with Duke on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 27) at United Center in Chicago and Houston on Dec. 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Additionally, the Razorbacks will host Louisville in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.
The 2025-26 home and away SEC schedule was also released earlier this week.
Arkansas will face Auburn, LSU and Missouri twice, once at home and once on the road. For the opponents they will see once, the Razorbacks will host Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. They will travel to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.