Arkansas' 2025-26 SEC basketball opponents announced

The Southeastern Conference released the men's basketball home and away conference opponents for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.
Arkansas will take on Auburn, LSU and Missouri twice, once at home and once on the road. For the opponents they will see once, the Razorbacks will host Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. They will travel to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
SEC play will tip off on January 3, 2026 and conclude on March 7. Each squad will face the additional 15 teams at least once during conference play. The SEC Tournament will be back in Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena from March 11-15, 2026.
Along with playing in the loaded SEC, the Razorbacks have one of the more challenging non-conference schedules in school history that reportedly includes Baylor, Duke, Houston, Louisville and Michigan State.