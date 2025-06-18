Arkansas' 2025-26 SEC basketball opponents announced

The Southeastern Conference released the men's basketball home and away conference opponents for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

Arkansas will take on Auburn, LSU and Missouri twice, once at home and once on the road. For the opponents they will see once, the Razorbacks will host Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. They will travel to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.