Zach Root earns redemption with shutdown outing against UCLA

After a rough outing to start the College World Series, junior lefty Zach Root responded with a shutdown performance with the Hogs facing elimination against the UCLA Bruins. Root put in five innings of work and allowed just three hits and two walks in that time. He struck out five of the 19 batters he faced. "It was big," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said of Root's performance. "Playing UCLA, they played this morning, both teams are fighting to continue their season, and for him to go out and give us five innings like he did gave us an opportunity to jump out there a little bit. "When he came out of the game we had a three-run lead, (I'm) just really proud of him. Honestly he wasn't happy when I took him out the other day...he went out today and provided why he's one of the best left-handed pitchers in the country."

It wasn't as easy as that stat line makes it look, though. Root ran into trouble right off the bat in the top of the first inning. He started the game by allowing two straight singles, and walked Bruins third baseman Roman Martin to load the bases with one out. Root locked in, though. He induced a lineout to shortstop Wehiwa Aloy to get the second out, and the final out came after UCLA's Dean West attempted to steal home.