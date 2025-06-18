How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. LSU (College World Series)

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 3 overall national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14) look for redemption against the No. 6 LSU Tigers (50-15) to keep their season going in a College World Series elimination game on Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field.
For the fifth time in 2025 the Hogs will square off against the Tigers, who hold a 3-1 advantage that includes a home series win in May, along with last Saturday's 4-1 triumph.
After LSU sent Arkansas to the loser's bracket, the Razorbacks responded with Gage Wood's historic no-hit performance against Murray State and then UCLA in Zach Root's bounce back following a tough start against the Tigers in which he was pulled after 1 2/3 innings.
Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Wednesday, but with Wood and Root unavailable left-hander Landon Beidelschies would make sense. The Ohio State transfer was the Sunday/Day 3 starter for parts of the season and has 15 appearances with 12 starts.
"We don't know who we're pitching yet, honestly," Van Horn said. "We'll know probably -- when do we have to turn the lineup in, about an hour and 50 minutes before -- yeah.
"We have a couple of options, obviously a couple left, couple right, guys that have started some games this year. We'll just try to piece it together tomorrow and see how it goes."
Beidelschies' past two outings have been in relief, but his last start, coincidentally, was against LSU in the series finale that Arkansas won 7-4. It was not his best day, as he surrendered four hits and three earned runs across two innings while striking out four.
First pitch between the Hogs and Tigers is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN.
Below are details on how to watch Wednesday's matchup, plus the starting pitchers, along with betting odds and player props via BetSaracen.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (50-14) vs. LSU Tigers (50-15)
When: Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Charles Schwab Field – Omaha, Nebraska
TV/Stream: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Projected Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – TBA
LSU – TBA
BetSaracen Odds
Money Line
- Arkansas: -130
- LSU: +100
Run Line
- Arkansas: -1.5 (+120)
- LSU: +1.5 (-150)
Total Runs
- O/U 10.5 (-120/-110)
Double R Props (More Available in the BetSaracen)
- Arkansas and LSU combined over 1.5 home runs (-160)
- Arkansas over 0.5 stolen bases and LSU over 0.5 stolen bases (-160)
- Arkansas to win and over 1.5 home runs (+165)
- Charles Davalan and Logan Maxwell combine for over 0.5 home runs (-105)
- Justin Thomas Jr. over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 strikeouts (+125)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
